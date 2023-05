Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 14:01 Hits: 2

Italian officials convened crisis talks last week to address the price of pasta, which was up a whopping 17.5% year-over-year in March. But it's far from the only country seeing a rise in food prices.

(Image credit: Matthew Mead/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/18/1176714159/italy-pasta-crisis-us-food-costs