Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 04:00 Hits: 5

– The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has determined that a laboratory error incorrectly caused last week’s recall announcement concerning lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens. The products from lēf Farms are safe and the recall has been canceled. On May 5, a press

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/correction-notice-new-hampshire-laboratory-error-incorrectly-resulted-recall-lef-farms-spice