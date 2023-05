Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023 10:00 Hits: 4

A new cookbook offers kitchen techniques that reduce physical exertion. It aims to make home cooking accessible again for those with chronic back pain.

(Image credit: Kobus Louw/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2023/05/07/1174068930/back-pain-shouldnt-stop-you-from-cooking-at-home-heres-how-to-adapt