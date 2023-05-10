The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Farm to School and Child Nutrition Programming Model in Rialto, California

One of my favorite activities is to see FNS programs in action. Therefore, as often as I can, I try to visit schools that know how to have fun while feeding kids healthy meals. Recently, I had the chance to visit Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) and learn about their success in doing just that. They just earned USDA’s 2022 Turnip the Beet Gold Award, two years in a row!

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/05/10/farm-school-and-child-nutrition-programming-model-rialto-california

