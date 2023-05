Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 04:00 Hits: 4

Sodexo is voluntarily recalling 8 .53oz packages of Simply To Go Strawberry Yogurt Parfaits and9.24oz packages Simply To Go Blueberry Yogurt Parfaits because they may contain undeclared soy ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious life- threateni

