An outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 occurred in November 2021 in the states of Minnesota linked to Chipotle restaurants and Washington linked to Panera restaurants and was investigated by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state partners. This outbreak was given the outbreak code POB2112MLEXK-1.

A total of four lab confirmed cases were included in the outbreak. Fifty percent of cases were female. Ages ranged from 18-32 years (median 23.5). All cases reported hospitalization and no cases died. Illnesses ranged from November 21, 2021 to November 26, 2021. All stool specimen cultures identified E. coli O121:H19. All four case stool samples were genetically matched by whole genome sequencing (0-2 SNPs apart).

Traceback evidence collected from all four cases’ food histories linked the outbreak to romaine lettuce from California, specifically Taylor Farms in Salinas, California. See POB2112MLEXK-1.

The causal link between Nick Lowe’s confirmed E. coli O121:H19 infection and the romaine lettuce that he consumed at Panera Bread is clear. On November 19, 2021, Nick purchased and consumed a meal of a Green Goddess Cobb salad with chicken, a baguette, French Bistro Onion soup, and a Green Passion smoothie from Panera Bread.

Nick experienced symptoms consistent with E. coli infection, such as abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea, beginning on November 21, 2021. An exposure on November 19 is consistent with a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) incubation period that can range from 1 to 10 days. A stool specimen collected on November 24 tested positive for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli and Shiga toxin 2 at Swedish Edmonds Hospital in Edmonds, Washington. This specimen was found to be culture positive for E. coli O121:H19, allele code EC1.0-18.1.14.38.16, at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory (Specimen ID: WA0687014). Further genetic testing determined that Nick’s E. coli O121:H19 infection was a genetic match to at least three other cases in an outbreak coded POB2112MLEXK-1 (DOH Outbreak number: EC21-046, Nick’s PulseNet ID: PNUSAE090854). Nick was classified as a confirmed case in the outbreak, which was ultimately traced back to romaine lettuce from Taylor Farms in Salina, California.

Given Nick’s confirmed infection with E. coli O121:H19, his symptom onset within the normal E. coli incubation period, his exposure to Taylor Farms romaine lettuce, which was implicated in an outbreak, and the genetic evidence connecting his infection to other cases in the Taylor Farms romaine lettuce outbreak, Nick was identified as a confirmed E. coli O121:H19 case in the outbreak associated with Taylor Farm’s romaine lettuce by the Washington State Department of Health and Snohomish County Public Health.

