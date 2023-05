Articles

Chang Farm, 301 River Road, Whatley, MA is expanding their recall to include ALL Mung Bean Sprouts and Soy Bean Sprouts within expiry because of the possible presence of Listeriamonocytogenes (L. Monocytogenes). Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infec

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/chang-farm-expands-recalls-mung-and-soy-bean-sprouts-because-possible-health-risk