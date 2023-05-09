Eating the Wrong Poppy Seeds Can Upend Your Life

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 08:00 Hits: 3

Authors: Anna Guth

On her way to the hospital to give birth to her third child, Jamie Silakowski stopped at Tim Hortons for a coffee and slice of lemon poppy seed bread. Silakowski’s son was born without complications, but her life was upended when the bread, the only food in her system, caused her to fail a routine hospital drug test.

Edible poppy seeds, which can be contaminated with the poppy plant’s natural opioids if not processed properly, have long been linked to failed drug tests. In the past, most tests have been able to distinguish illicit drug use from poppy seed consumption. But according to the U.S. Defense Department, recent data suggest that some poppy seeds now contain a higher level of contamination, making it more difficult to determine the cause of a failed test.

In 2022, in response to mounting public pressure, Congress directed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to finally regulate the opiate contamination of poppy seeds; the agency has yet to do so.

“I’m still blown away that doctors and nurses don’t know more about this, considering it doesn’t seem that uncommon,” Silakowski, a resident of Depew, New York, said. “I wasn’t allowed to take my son home for four days. It turned my life upside down. Child Protective Services visited my older children’s school, and it was a huge embarrassment. I lost a lot of relationships because people doubted me.”

Silakowski, whose case was cleared after a four-month investigation that began in 2018, signed a 2021 petition to the FDA that highlighted the dire need for the agency to set a maximum threshold limiting opiate contamination of poppy seeds. Regulations would not only address the food safety issue for the general public, but also the lesser-known problem of consumers soaking contaminated seeds to brew a potent tea, which has led to overdoses and deaths.

A number of stakeholders are advocating for these regulations. The 2021 petition’s signatories included Silakowski and one other mother, two medical experts, the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), and the family members of three people who died from poppy-seed tea overdoses. Meanwhile, mothers nationwide continue to report the problem, and the Defense Department recently warned military servicemembers to avoid poppy seed products.

“We believe that the FDA has the ability to act,” said Steve Hacala, who signed the FDA petition after his son died at age 24 from drinking poppy-seed tea. “We know they’ve been looking at this issue for years, but [we] are disappointed with the fact that they have not made any public policy decisions, as far as regulating the way these seeds come into the country.”

Since 1942, it has been illegal in the U.S. to growPapaver somniferum, the poppy species that produces opiate alkaloids such as morphine, codeine, and thebaine—all controlled substances. The only part of the Papaver somniferum plants that are not highly regulated are the edible seeds, which are imported to the U.S. for baking and widely available. The seeds can be contaminated with the milky sap that permeates other parts of the plant if not cleaned.

Enforcing best practices for imported seeds could go a long way toward reducing the problem. The European Commission released seed processing guidance in 2014 for preventing opiate contamination, noting that a combination of washing, heating, and grinding the seeds at lower temperatures can effectively bring contamination to “non-detectable quantities.”

Notably, seed contamination is also deliberate in some cases and intended for drug abuse, according to Dr. James Kincheloe from CSPI. “Sellers know exactly what they are doing, selling these seeds that are highly contaminated. [They] will market ‘unwashed’ or ‘unprocessed’ poppy seeds.”

CSPI has shown that abuse in the U.S. is likely on the rise. A 2021 study coauthored by two of the group’s scientists found 19 reported deaths associated with poppy plants, most of which occurred since 2015. Many of these deaths were overdoses from poppy-seed tea.

Slow Response from the FDA