Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 06 May 2023 03:00 Hits: 4

Lancaster Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 3 brands of already-expired Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brand Kale, Spinach and Collard Green products produced at the company’s Jessup, Maryland facility.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/lancaster-foods-announces-voluntary-recall-various-expired-kale-spinach-and-collard-green-products