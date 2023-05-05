Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 17:34 Hits: 2

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warns that consumers should immediately discard “A Joy” brand raw milk products sold in Susquehanna County. Tests following a report of potential bacteria contamination confirmed the presence of listeria monocytogenes bacteria in half gallon and gallon plastic jugs at the A Joy Farm store at 21 Lalor Lane in Little Meadows, Susquehanna County.

The tainted raw milk may be unlabeled and undated, or may bear the A Joy label and A2 or “A2/A2” product description. The producer refused to issue a recall, post a notice, or supply a customer list for direct notification.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an illness which has symptoms including fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Listeriosis mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and adults with impaired immune systems. Listeriosis in pregnant women can result in miscarriage, premature delivery, serious infection of the newborn, or stillbirth.

No reported illnesses have been attributed to the product, but people who consumed the milk should consult their physicians if they become ill.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/raw-milk-recalled-over-listeria-risk/