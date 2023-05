Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 20:18 Hits: 5

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of a limited number – 146 bags – of 13 oz. and 15 5/8 oz. of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips that may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips. The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer complaint. Those wi

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/frito-lay-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-lays-classic-potato-chips-distributed-connecticut