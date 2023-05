Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 09:00 Hits: 2

Every dish tells a story for the award-winning New York chef, who creates menus inspired by his Nigerian, creole and South Bronx roots.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/05/1172227634/chef-kwame-onwuachi-wants-everyone-to-have-a-seat-at-his-table