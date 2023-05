Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 04:00 Hits: 1

Del Maguey Co., New York, NY is conducting a voluntary recall of certain ceramicware cups called copitas – small artisan cups traditionally used for drinking mezcal – because they may exceed FDA guidance levels for leachable lead. Information on Lead: Lead is a toxic substance present in our envir

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/del-maguey-issues-voluntary-recall-promotional-ceramicware-cups-called-copitas-used-drinking-mezcal