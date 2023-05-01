FDA and CDC links Gold Medal Flour to Salmonella Outbreak

Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 21:23 Hits: 1

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 13

Hospitalizations: 3

Deaths: 0

Last Illness Onset: March 1, 2023

States with Cases: CA (1), IL (2), IA (1), MN (1), MO (1), NE (1), NJ (1), NY (1), OH (1), OR (1), TN (1), VA (1)

Product Distribution: Nationwide

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Infantis infections linked to Gold Medal brand flour produced by General Mills of Minneapolis, MN.

Based on epidemiological data collected by CDC, five of nine cases report exposure to raw Gold Medal brand flour and seven of eight cases report consuming raw dough or batter. FDA’s traceback investigation identified a single production facility of the flour consumed by patients. FDA initiated an inspection at the General Mills Kansas City, MO facility and collected retain product samples. One sample was found to be positive for Salmonella, and subsequent analysis by Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) found that the Salmonella in the positive sample matched the strain of Salmonella making people sick in this outbreak.

On April 28, 2023, General Mills announced a voluntary nationwide recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten-pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags.

No other types of Gold Medal Flour are affected by this recall at this time.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses. FDA will update this advisory should additional consumer safety information become available.

Case Count Map Provided by CDC

Recalled Products

General Mills issued a voluntary nationwide recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “Better if Used By” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. No other types of Gold Medal Flour are affected by this recall at this time.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ pantries, all with “Better if Used by” dates of 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024:

Product Package UPC Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour 000-16000-19610 Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour 000-16000-19580 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour 000-16000-10710 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour 000-16000-10610

Product Images

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources:

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/fda-and-cdc-links-gold-medal-flour-to-salmonella-outbreak/