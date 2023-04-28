Blackberries recalled due to Hepatitis A

Articles

Published on Friday, 28 April 2023

Patagonia Food LLC, of San Luis Obispo, CA, is recalling certain frozen blackberries because of possible hepatitis A contamination.

According to the company recall posted by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated on March 17 and is ongoing. There is concern that consumers may have the frozen fruit in their home freezers.

The recalled blackberries were distributed in California, Oregon, Nebraska, Texas, Washington and Nevada.

Recalled product:

Product Description Recall Number Classification Code Information Product Quantity Reason for Recall Patagonia Foods 3610100 Blackberry IQF Product of Mexico Net Wt. 30 LBS. (13.61 kg) Production/Lot Code 20422 Distributed By: Patagonia Foods, LLC. San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 patagoniafoods.com F-0760-2023 Class I Lot Code: 20422 Possible Hepatitis A in blackberries

