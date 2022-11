Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 11:06 Hits: 4

COP27 delegates have signed off on a final draft document. Crucially, they agreed on establishing a "loss and damage" fund that would compensate developing countries hit hardest by climate change.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cop27-summit-strikes-historic-deal-on-loss-and-damage-fund/a-63820259?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss