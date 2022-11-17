The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DDX41: A key nuclear player in maintaining genomic stability

The gene DDX41 encodes the nuclear enzyme, DEAD-box-type RNA helicase. Mutation of DDX41 leads to hematopoietic cancers. However, the mechanism underlying this malignancy development is unclear. To this end, researchers characterized the functional significance of DDX41 in great detail. Their findings reveal that DDX41 serves crucial functions in transcriptional processes, RNA splicing, and overall genomic integrity maintenance. The findings may hold significance in treating hematopoietic malignancies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221117102844.htm

