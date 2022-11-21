NRDC President: World Delivers Measured Progress Addressing Climate Crisis at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT —Global climate talks at COP27 concluded today with world leaders delivering measured progress to confront the climate crisis—but much more work remains ahead.

The following is a statement from Manish Bapna, President and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The world took an important step forward to confront the climate crisis, and yet much more must be done. Leaders at COP27 agreed to establish a fund to support vulnerable countries dealing with climate disasters they cannot afford and did little to cause. They also called for reforming international financing institutions, so they invest in more clean energy and critical adaptation needs. But they fell short on reaffirming a commitment to a climate-safe future and rapidly moving away from all fossil fuels driving climate harm and hazard around the world.

“Now, looking ahead, leaders need to better recognize that the climate crisis threatens lives and livelihoods in every corner of the planet—but also that the solutions benefit all of us. They are good for our economies and our own wallets. They are good for our health, our safety and our children’s futures. And they will help us combat the overlapping and interlocking crises unfolding around the world: energy, inflation, and food.

“As world leaders return home they need to do the work to turn promises into progress, shortcomings into new opportunities. In the U.S. that means bringing the historic climate action in the Inflation Reduction Act to bear in communities across the country so they can reap the benefits—and building on it with new federal rules and standards. It means Congress stepping up to meet President Biden’s $11.4 billion per year commitment to support developing countries in confronting a crisis they didn’t create.

“No single climate meeting will solve the climate crisis overnight. But the window to stem the worst of climate impacts is closing quickly. The world must regroup and rekindle its momentum—and never look back.”



###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.