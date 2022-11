Articles

Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Two new studies reveal how bacteria infiltrate tumors and could be helping tumors progress and spread and suggest a link between oral health and cancer, as microbes in the mouth are associated with cancers elsewhere in the body. The two articles focus on an oral bacterium called Fusobacterium nucleatum, which has been linked to colorectal cancer.

