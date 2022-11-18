Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 05:01 Hits: 4

(Beyond Pesticides, November 18, 2022) A new meta-analysis, from researchers at Mount Sinai Medical Center, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the University of Copenhagen, among others, finds that global sperm count is accelerating and the problem has become global. The study shows that sperm count (until this study measured largely in North America, Europe, and Australia) has dropped by 51.6% from 1973 through 2018, and that the rate of decline is gaining speed worldwide. Until this study sperm count research has been measured largely in North America, Europe, and Australia. A primary culprit, among a plexus of factors, is widespread exposure to toxic chemicals, including pesticides, in the environment. Beyond the implications for individuals and families, this global decline in sperm counts has the potential for population-level impacts and, according to Dr. Shanna Swan, an expert environmental–reproductive epidemiologist, could mean that “in the coming decades, large swaths of the global population of men could be subfertile or infertile.” Beyond Pesticides has long highlighted the relationship between reproductive anomalies and toxic pesticides, particularly the role of endocrine-disrupting (ED) compounds. Most recently, we covered a meta-study on pesticides and fertility that “finds exposure associated with lower semen quality, DNA fragmentation, and chromosomal […]

The post Sperm Count Documented To Be in Substantial and Persistent Decline appeared first on Beyond Pesticides Daily News Blog.

Read more https://beyondpesticides.org/dailynewsblog/2022/11/sperm-count-documented-to-be-in-substantial-and-persistent-decline/