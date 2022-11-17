The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

New oral drug for lowering cholesterol

Category: Environment Hits: 0

After statins, the next leading class of medications for managing cholesterol are PCSK9 inhibitors. These highly effective agents help the body pull excess cholesterol from the blood, but unlike statins, which are available as oral agents, PCSK9 inhibitors can only be administered as shots, creating barriers to their use. Now, a new study describes an orally administered small-molecule drug that reduces PCSK9 levels and lowers cholesterol in animal models by 70%. The findings represent a previously unrecognized strategy for managing cholesterol and may also impact cancer treatments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221117141721.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version