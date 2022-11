Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 23:42 Hits: 2

The brains of people with Down syndrome develop the same neurodegenerative tangles and plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease and frequently demonstrate signs of the neurodegenerative disorder in their forties or fifties. A new study shows that these tangles and plaques are driven by the same amyloid beta and tau prions that researchers showed are behind Alzheimer's disease in 2019.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221117184201.htm