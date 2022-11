Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 23:42 Hits: 2

An international team of scientists has achieved the milestone of directly observing the long-sought, innermost dusty ring around a supermassive black hole, at a right angle to its emerging jet. Such a structure was thought to exist in the nucleus of galaxies but had been difficult to observe directly because intervening material obscured our line of sight.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221117184208.htm