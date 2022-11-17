Grid of quantum islands could reveal secrets for powerful technologies

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 23:42 Hits: 1

Researchers have created grids of tiny clumps of atoms known as quantum dots and studied what happens when electrons dive into these archipelagos of atomic islands. Measuring the behavior of electrons in these relatively simple setups promises deep insights into how electrons behave in complex real-world materials and could help researchers engineer devices that make possible powerful quantum computers and other innovative technologies.

