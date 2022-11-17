The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Grid of quantum islands could reveal secrets for powerful technologies

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Researchers have created grids of tiny clumps of atoms known as quantum dots and studied what happens when electrons dive into these archipelagos of atomic islands. Measuring the behavior of electrons in these relatively simple setups promises deep insights into how electrons behave in complex real-world materials and could help researchers engineer devices that make possible powerful quantum computers and other innovative technologies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221117184211.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version