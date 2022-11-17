NRDC’s Manish Bapna on Nancy Pelosi’s Historic Leadership

WASHINGTON –House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold that role in the history of the nation, announced today that she would step down as the top Democrat in the Houseof Representatives while remaining in Congress.

The following is a statement fromManish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Nancy Pelosi is a climate champion.

“As a groundbreaking leader in Congress, Pelosi delivered a remarkable series of legislative victories that will better the lives of Americans for decades to come.

“One way she has done that is through her commitment to clean air, clean water, and a safer climate. Pelosi recognizes that what’s good for our environment is good for our country. Environmental safeguards and solutions boost innovative industries, protect natural spaces, create good domestic jobs, and improve the security of the nation.

“Due to her leadership, Congress was able to come together earlier this year and pass the most important climate legislation in U.S. history.

“Because of the climate victory and her many other accomplishments, Nancy Pelosi must be considered one of the most successful House Speakers in history.”

###