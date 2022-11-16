Evidence for intentional communication in female putty-nosed monkeys

Articles

Female putty-nosed monkeys deliberately use alarm calls to recruit males to defend the group. This is the conclusion reached by evolutionary biologists after conducting observations in the Republic of the Congo. The females kept up their chirping calls until the male took action to defend the group against the predator. Researchers say that this is the first time that intentional vocalization such as this has been observed in the animal kingdom.

