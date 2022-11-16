The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Long-term changes to kelp forests from 'the blob'

Category: Environment Hits: 4

The nearshore rocky reefs of the Santa Barbara Channel are dynamic places, with populations of fish, mollusks, algae and other assorted sea life shifting in response to currents, storms and a variety of other conditions. They wax and wane, typically returning to some sort of baseline composition -- a kind of standard demographic -- after disturbances temporarily disrupt the neighborhood, and then subside.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221116133904.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version