Divided Congress Should Not Slow Environmental Progress

WASHINGTON - Democrats retained their majority in the Senate and Republicans won a majority in the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“This was a historic election, and the voice of the people was heard loud and clear. Now, leaders from both parties have a responsibility to advance the values, interests and aspirations we share as a nation.

“Nobody voted to turn back the gains Congress enacted for Americans everywhere. Strategic investments in infrastructure, domestic manufacturing and clean energy are already creating jobs, advancing equity, making our economy stronger and our country more secure. These hard-won gains must be advanced quickly and deliberately.

“Nobody voted for dirty water, polluted air or raging wildfires, storms and drought. A clean environment, public health and a livable future for our children are foundational goals that unite us all.

“Nobody voted to weaken our democracy. Good governance starts when every vote is counted, every voice is heard, and the will of the people is held inviolate.

“We stand with the widening American majority that expects the government to confront the climate crisis and strengthen protections for the environment and health, no matter which party controls Congress. We’ll defend the national progress of the past two years—and we will keep building on it.”



# # #

