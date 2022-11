Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 16:10 Hits: 1

Researchers report evidence the formation of K'gari and the Great Barrier Reef are linked to a change in the magnitude of sea-level rise and fall due to major climate feedback changes during the Middle Pleistocene Transition.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221114111019.htm