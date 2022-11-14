The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Full decarbonization of U.S. aviation sector is within grasp

New research shows a pathway toward full decarbonization of U.S. aviation fuel use by substituting conventional jet fuel with sustainably produced biofuels. The study found that planting the grass miscanthus on 23.2 million hectares of existing marginal agricultural lands -- land that often lays fallow or is poor in soil quality -- across the United States would provide enough biomass feedstock to meet the liquid fuel demands of the U.S. aviation sector fully from biofuels, an amount expected to reach 30 billion gallons/year by 2040.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221114111024.htm

