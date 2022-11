Articles

Researchers have identified 35 genes that are particularly highly expressed in people with long-term Lyme disease. These genes could potentially be used as biomarkers to diagnose patients with the condition, which is otherwise difficult to diagnose and treat. The findings may also lead to new therapeutic targets.

