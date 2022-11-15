The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

From cell walls to photosynthesis: How does manganese get to where it needs to go in plants?

The protein BICAT3 is one of the most important manganese distributors in plants. If defective, this can have devastating effects on a plant's growth; its leaves grow significantly smaller and it produces fewer seeds than usual. A team has recently uncovered a transport pathway for manganese in plants and the role that BICAT3 plays in this process. The results could lay the groundwork for improved crop growth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221115114103.htm

