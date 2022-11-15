The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Dam safety: New study indicates probable maximum flood events will significantly increase over next 80 years

Category: Environment Hits: 3

The flood capacity of dams could be at greater risk of being exceeded, due to out-of-date modelling for potential maximum rainfall, according to new research. The study concludes that the rainfall model that engineers use to help design critical infrastructure such as large dams and nuclear power plants needs to be updated to account for climate change. The paper calculates that estimates of the 'Probable Maximum Precipitation' (PMP) -- the greatest depth of rainfall possible -- for 546 large dams across Australia is expected to increase between 14 and 38 per cent on average due to atmospheric moisture.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221115114113.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version