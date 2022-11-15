The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The hunt for disrupted brain signals behind autism

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Part of understanding the underlying causes of autism spectrum disorder relies on figuring out which cells' signaling patterns in the brain are disrupted, and when during nervous system development the disruption occurs. New research findings in mouse models of one genetic risk for autism support the idea that loss of a specific gene interferes with cells in the brain whose role is to inhibit signaling.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221115114125.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version