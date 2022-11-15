Footprints claimed as evidence of ice age humans in North America need better dating, new research shows

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022

The wide expanse of an ancient lakebed in New Mexico holds the preserved footprints of life that roamed millennia ago. Giant sloths and mammoths left their mark, and alongside them, signs of our human ancestors. Research published in September 2021 claimed that these footprints are 'definitive evidence of human occupation of North America' during the last ice age, dating back to between 23 and 21 thousand years ago. Now, a new study disputes the evidence of such an early age.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221115133206.htm