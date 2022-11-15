The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Footprints claimed as evidence of ice age humans in North America need better dating, new research shows

Category: Environment Hits: 3

The wide expanse of an ancient lakebed in New Mexico holds the preserved footprints of life that roamed millennia ago. Giant sloths and mammoths left their mark, and alongside them, signs of our human ancestors. Research published in September 2021 claimed that these footprints are 'definitive evidence of human occupation of North America' during the last ice age, dating back to between 23 and 21 thousand years ago. Now, a new study disputes the evidence of such an early age.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221115133206.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version