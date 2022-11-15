The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Study shows how to boost early intervention for climate-related health risks

A new analysis evaluates barriers that have hindered the recent implementation of early warning systems intended to help local health officials predict and proactively respond to outbreaks of climate-related diseases in the tropics. The researchers use knowledge and tools from the field of implementation science to propose a four-step, science-based framework for overcoming these barriers and enhancing the success of the early warning systems.

