A better model for type 2 diabetes: The Nile rat

Researchers have assembled the first reference genome for the Nile rat -- a kind of genetic template of this species that may be used for laboratory and clinical studies. The hope is that it will be useful for those who investigate Type 2 diabetes and neurological disorders associated with a disrupted diurnal rhythm. The Nile rat is prone to diet-induced diabetes, and exhibits a clear diurnal pattern, unusual in rodents.

