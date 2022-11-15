Protecting Workers and Communities from Chemical Disasters

Often without knowing it, many Americans live and work in close proximity to industrial facilities that use extremely toxic and flammable substances – chemicals like chlorine (we associate it with summertime fun, but it’s actually highly corrosive and can damage the lungs and other organs), and hydrogen sulfide (which smells like rotten eggs and causes respiratory and neurological disorders). In addition to the elevated risk of cancers and other illnesses from the daily (and often, nightly) smokestack emissions, these communities face ongoing risk of chemical leaks, fires, and explosions. The EPA recently proposed to update its “Risk Management Program” regulation to better protect workers and surrounding communities from chemical disasters.

Moms Clean Air Force and the Environmental Defense Fund submitted comments urging EPA to strengthen its proposal. We are asking the agency to swiftly adopt the strongest possible protections for the fenceline and environmental justice communities, workers, and first responders most impacted by hazardous and often life-threatening chemical disasters.

The nation’s most dangerous industries, such as petrochemical facilities, refineries, and paper manufacturing, are disproportionately concentrated in underserved communities. People living in Black, brown and low-income neighborhoods – especially those in Texas, Louisiana, and other Gulf Coast states – face some of the highest risks of injury or fatality. Chemical disasters are routine for these workers and residents. People of color represent nearly half of those who live within one mile of Risk Management Program facilities – which are some of the most hazardous chemical operations in the country.

Adding to the danger, many over-burdened and under-resourced communities are located near multiple high-risk facilities. In their homes, schools, medical facilities, and places of work and worship, these residents face constant risk of chemical disaster. EDF conducted an assessment of the excess lifetime cancer risk from the cumulative inhalation exposure to 58 of these substances. The analysis revealed large cancer risk hotspots around dense industrial areas due to overlapping risks from exposure to multiple hazardous air pollutants emitted by multiple facilities.

One such hotspot is the Lake Charles area in Louisiana, which has 37 dangerous Risk Management Program facilities within 10 miles of each other, putting residents in multiple overlapping chemical release vulnerability zones. Moms Clean Air Force is thrilled to announce that we have brought on board this week Roishetta Ozane to help lead our field operations in the Lake Charles region.

What follows are some highlights from our recommendations to EPA.

Climate-related hazards. Nearly a third of these high-risk facilities are located in areas with natural hazards (such as wildfires, flooding, and storm surges) that may be worsened by climate change. We strongly support EPA’s proposal to consider climate-related hazards in risk evaluations. We urge the agency to expand this requirement to all facilities and to ensure that the evaluation accounts for start-up, shutdown, and malfunction related emissions.

No other types of facilities are asked to conduct alternatives analyses except those using hydrogen fluoride (HF) in an alkylation unit (HF is used as a catalyst in making high-octane gasoline). Hydrogen fluoride presents an extraordinary hazard; HF vapor clouds can sicken or kill workers and residents for miles around. EPA acknowledges that recognized safer alternatives are available and have been successfully implemented, yet the agency does not tell companies to transition away from hydrogen fluoride.

Moms Clean Air Force and EDF urge EPA to expeditiously adopt a more robust rule delivering the strongest possible protections for those who work in or live in the vicinity of chemical facilities, including environmental justice communities, first responders, children, and families.

