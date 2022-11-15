Poll: Access to Safe Drinking Water is a Top Priority Across America

Category: Environment Hits: 4
WASHINGTON – Safe drinking water is a top concern nationwide, according to a new poll released today by NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), with most respondents indicating that lead pipes in drinking water systems are either a crisis or a major problem. The findings confirm ongoing strong bipartisan support for investments in water infrastructure to remove lead pipes, one year after President Biden signed an infrastructure law directing federal dollars to states to repair failing drinking water systems.
“No one’s tap water should have unsafe levels of lead, no matter where they live or how much money they have. The most basic duty of our government is to ensure that every child and family has safe drinking water. NRDC’s poll confirms that virtually everyone agrees that EPA and water utilities must make sure that every lead pipe is replaced in every state in the next ten years,” said Erik D. Olson, NRDC’s senior strategic advisor for health.
The poll found universal support across ages, race, and political ideology for an updated federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lead and copper rule to require water utilities to replace all lead pipes within the next ten years. Nine in ten surveyed agree the rule should be updated, and support is even stronger in states where lead pipes are problematic: Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Respondents overwhelmingly agreed that no one’s tap water should have unsafe levels of lead and that investments in water safety should be targeted to communities that have been long been underserved.
About the poll: Global Strategy Group conducted an online survey of 1,000 respondents nationwide, with oversamples reaching 200 respondents in Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin, to better understand Americans’ attitudes on access to safe drinking water and a potential revised EPA rule that would require water utilities to replace all of their lead pipes within the next ten years. The survey was conducted between October 10th and 17th, 2022.
