Uterine fibroid growth activated by phthalates, chemicals found in everyday products

Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Scientists have demonstrated a causal link between environmental phthalates (toxic chemicals found in everyday consumer products) and the increased growth of uterine fibroids, the most common tumors among women. Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and they've also been detected in medical supplies and food. Although they are known to be toxic, they are currently not banned in the U.S.

