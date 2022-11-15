AI transforms smartwatch ECG signals into a diagnostic tool for heart failure

Articles

A study reports the ability of a smartwatch ECG to accurately detect heart failure in nonclinical environments. Researchers applied artificial intelligence (AI) to Apple Watch ECG recordings to identify patients with a weak heart pump. Participants in the study recorded their smartwatch ECGs remotely whenever they wanted, from wherever they were. Periodically, they uploaded the ECGs to their electronic health records automatically and securely via a smartphone app.

