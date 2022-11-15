The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Brain area thought to impart consciousness, behaves instead like an Internet router

Category: Environment Hits: 3

The legendary scientist Francis Crick first postulated in 2005 that the brain region known as the claustrum is the seat of consciousness. Researchers now posit that Crick may have been incorrect: They developed a new theory -- built on data -- that the claustrum behaves more like a high-speed Internet router, taking in executive commands from 'boss' areas of the brain's cortex that forms complex thoughts to generate 'networks' in the cortex.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221114190629.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version