Brain area thought to impart consciousness, behaves instead like an Internet router

Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022

The legendary scientist Francis Crick first postulated in 2005 that the brain region known as the claustrum is the seat of consciousness. Researchers now posit that Crick may have been incorrect: They developed a new theory -- built on data -- that the claustrum behaves more like a high-speed Internet router, taking in executive commands from 'boss' areas of the brain's cortex that forms complex thoughts to generate 'networks' in the cortex.

