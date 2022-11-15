The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New tool developed to monitor health of marine ecosystems and extinction risk of species

Scientists have developed a new science-based indicator to assess the state of health of the oceans -- and the possible risk of extinction of their species. Recent biodiversity studies show an unprecedented loss of species, ecosystems and genetic diversity on land, but the extent to which these patterns are widespread in the oceans is not yet known. In a new study published recently in the journal Science, researchers from Spain-based AZTI Technology Centre, in collaboration with SFU and the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF), have developed a global indicator that measures the state of marine biodiversity based on changes in extinction risk recorded over seven decades in oceanic predatory fishes (52 populations of 18 different species of tuna, billfish and sharks).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221114190632.htm

