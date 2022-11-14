You Voted: Children, Climate, And Our Health Won

Articles

Published on Monday, 14 November 2022

Written by Ali Simpson

Pledging to vote in Georgia.

Last Monday, during a team meeting, I told my colleagues I was optimistic about the potential results of Election Day and what it could mean for our continued progress to combat climate change and protect our children’s health.

I was so relieved to wake up Wednesday — and again on Sunday with the Senate news — with that same sense of optimism.

Tuesday was an historic day for our country and for our children’s futures. Climate advocates were elected up and down the ballot in states around the country, including Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. The power of democracy was on display as so many people across the country exercised their right to vote:

For our children

For our climate

For public health

While the results are still coming in, one thing is clear: the power of Moms’ collective voices, efforts, and votes do make a difference.

Our staff and members like you helped mobilize thousands of voters in 22 states by organizing on the ground and sending postcards to remind friends and family to vote. We will continue to fight to ensure our children have a right to clean air and a safe climate. Moms’ power and passion is an unbeatable force.

