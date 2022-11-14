COP27: NRDC: Presidents Biden and Xi Agree to Tackle Global Climate Crisis

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt —U.S. President Biden and China President Xi met today at the G20 meeting in Bali and agreed to work together again to address the global climate crisis.

Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) made the following comment:

“This unequivocal signal from the two largest economies to work together to address the climate crisis is more than welcome, it’s essential. The world needs every country at the table, striving to deliver on solutions that curtail the use of fossil fuels and sharply accelerate investment in clean energy, as well as take steps to reform international financing institutions so they pump more resources into climate action and to address crushing debt in developing countries impeding their move to clean economies.

“The window to hold global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees—and avoid the worst damage from climate change—is closing fast. We urge the world’s two major economies to act with speed and conviction to meet the challenge of the moment.”

