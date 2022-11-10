Using monsoons of the past to predict climate conditions of the future

Articles

As temperatures around the world continue to rise because of global warming, a team of researchers are looking for environmental clues from millions of years in the past to predict what the southwestern climate may look like in the future. By analyzing ancient climate data, the scientists suspect that higher temperatures could cause stronger and more widespread summer rainfall across the southwest United States.

