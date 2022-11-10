The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Using monsoons of the past to predict climate conditions of the future

As temperatures around the world continue to rise because of global warming, a team of researchers are looking for environmental clues from millions of years in the past to predict what the southwestern climate may look like in the future. By analyzing ancient climate data, the scientists suspect that higher temperatures could cause stronger and more widespread summer rainfall across the southwest United States.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221110101752.htm

