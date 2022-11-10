En route to human-environment interaction technology with soft microfingers

Articles

Human-robot interactions not only allow robots to interact with humans but also with the environment. Microrobots, for instance, can interact with insects and measure the force exerted by them during flight or walking. However, this interaction is not direct, with the microrobots measuring insect behavior primarily. Now, researchers have developed a soft micro-robotic finger that allows humans to directly interact with insects. This could enable human-environment interaction at previously inaccessible scales.

