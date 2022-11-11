Previously unknown monumental temple discovered near the Tempio Grande in Vulci

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 November 2022

Archeologists have identified one of the largest known sacred buildings of the Etruscans. The temple's strata offer insights into more than 1000 years of development of one of the most important Etruscan cities. The newly discovered temple is roughly the same size and on a similar alignment as the neighboring Tempio Grande, and was built at roughly the same Archaic time. This duplication of monumental buildings in an Etruscan city is rare, and indicates an exceptional finding.

