Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 15:30 Hits: 1

The Subaru Telescope successfully demonstrated engineering first light with a new instrument that will use about 2400 fiberoptic cables to capture the light from heavenly objects. Full operation is scheduled to start around 2024. The ability to observe thousands of objects simultaneously will provide unprecedented amounts of data to fuel Big Data Astronomy in the coming decade.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221111103039.htm