Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis

While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team of researchers discovered high levels of NR could not only increase someone's risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer, but also could cause the cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221111155632.htm

